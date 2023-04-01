Scoreboard – April 1, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Punahou vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 2. Games start at 9 a.m.

OIA East: Roosevelt vs. Kalani, 11 a.m. at Kahala Field; Farrington at Kaiser, 11 a.m.; Moanalua vs. Kailua, 4 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4.

OIA West: Aiea at Kapolei, 11 a.m.; Campbell at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.; Mililani vs. Pearl City, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4.

OIA Division II: Radford at Waianae; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at McKinley. Games start at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, noon and 2 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, noon; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 2 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 4.

OIA East: Kalani at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Kailua; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Aiea vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi District Park field; Waialua at McKinley; Kahuku at Radford. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 1 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex. Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.

OIA girls: Kailua vs. Kalaheo, 10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Mililani, 11:10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Kalaheo, 12:20 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Roosevelt, 1:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kahuku, 2:40 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

WATER POLO

ILH Varsity I

Punahou 11, ‘Iolani 3

Goal-Scorers—Iol: Audrey Marie Dexter 2, Alexi Sueoka. Pun: Reese Stallsmith 4, Synnove Robinson 3, Allison Kauahi 2, Hudson Geier, Ava Aguilera.

Varsity II

Punahou 5, ‘Iolani 3

Goal-Scorers—Iol: Laney Hicks 2, Kaya Pestana. Pun: Emma Simmons 2, Pua Saole 2, Bella Nicolai.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Kamehameha 9, Punahou 6

W—Kiani-Taylor Sollor. L—Tasiana Taufahema.

Leading Hitters—KS: Mariah Antoque 2-3, run; Navaeh Telles 2-4, 2 runs; Daylee Williams 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kezia Lucas 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Mikaela Scarborough 2 runs. Pun: Taryn Ho 2 runs; Shonty Passi 2-3, 2 tuns; Sydney Capello 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Abrye Kapana 2-4, RBI.

‘Iolani 6, Mid-Pacific 4

W—Kiara Baba. L—Daynna Mekaru.

Leading Hitters—MPI: Chloe Tepraseuth 4-4, 2 runs; Kristie Kagawa 2-4, run, RBI. Iol: Kennadie Tsue 2-3, run, RBI; Mia Carbonell run, 2 RBI.

BASEBALL

OIA

Waipahu 8, Waialua 0

W—Chase Maruyama. L—Ian Dobecki.

Leading Hitters—Waip: Mason Salausa-Galletes 2 runs; Kadence Barcenilla 2 runs; Danen Nishimura run, 2 RBI.

Campbell 8, Nanakuli 3

W—Xavier Streadbeck. L—Jordan Kay.

Leading Hitters—Camp: Kayne Carlos 2-5, run; Xavier Streadbeck 3-4, RBI; Shaveh Sarono 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Nan: Jordan Kay 2-4, run; Damian Griffin 2 RBI.

BULLETIN BOARD

COACHING OPENINGS

Castle High School is seeking boys varsity basketball and girls varsity water polo head coaches. Must have two years of head coaching experience at the high school level or above; college degree preferred; NFHS fundamentals of coaching certified. E-mail resume and cover letter to Castle athletic director laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us. Deadline: April 12 (basketball); April 14 (water polo). Kaimuki High School is seeking head coaches for girls volleyball and boys and girls air rifle. Must have high school coaching experience. E-mail resumes to Kaimuki Athletic Director frederick.lee@k12.hi.us. The deadline to submit is April 12th.