Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 1, 2023 Today Updated 12:11 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL ILH: Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Punahou vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 2. Games start at 9 a.m. OIA East: Roosevelt vs. Kalani, 11 a.m. at Kahala Field; Farrington at Kaiser, 11 a.m.; Moanalua vs. Kailua, 4 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4. OIA West: Aiea at Kapolei, 11 a.m.; Campbell at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.; Mililani vs. Pearl City, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4. OIA Division II: Radford at Waianae; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at McKinley. Games start at 11 a.m. SOFTBALL Big West: doubleheader, UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, noon and 2 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, noon; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 2 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 4. OIA East: Kalani at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Kailua; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field. Games start at 10 a.m. OIA Division II: Nanakuli vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Aiea vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi District Park field; Waialua at McKinley; Kahuku at Radford. Games start at 10 a.m. TENNIS Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 1 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex. Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity II, Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha. OIA girls: Kailua vs. Kalaheo, 10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Mililani, 11:10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Kalaheo, 12:20 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Roosevelt, 1:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kahuku, 2:40 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center. SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled WATER POLO ILH Varsity I Punahou 11, ‘Iolani 3 Goal-Scorers—Iol: Audrey Marie Dexter 2, Alexi Sueoka. Pun: Reese Stallsmith 4, Synnove Robinson 3, Allison Kauahi 2, Hudson Geier, Ava Aguilera. Varsity II Punahou 5, ‘Iolani 3 Goal-Scorers—Iol: Laney Hicks 2, Kaya Pestana. Pun: Emma Simmons 2, Pua Saole 2, Bella Nicolai. SOFTBALL ILH Kamehameha 9, Punahou 6 W—Kiani-Taylor Sollor. L—Tasiana Taufahema. Leading Hitters—KS: Mariah Antoque 2-3, run; Navaeh Telles 2-4, 2 runs; Daylee Williams 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kezia Lucas 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Mikaela Scarborough 2 runs. Pun: Taryn Ho 2 runs; Shonty Passi 2-3, 2 tuns; Sydney Capello 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Abrye Kapana 2-4, RBI. ‘Iolani 6, Mid-Pacific 4 W—Kiara Baba. L—Daynna Mekaru. Leading Hitters—MPI: Chloe Tepraseuth 4-4, 2 runs; Kristie Kagawa 2-4, run, RBI. Iol: Kennadie Tsue 2-3, run, RBI; Mia Carbonell run, 2 RBI. BASEBALL OIA Waipahu 8, Waialua 0 W—Chase Maruyama. L—Ian Dobecki. Leading Hitters—Waip: Mason Salausa-Galletes 2 runs; Kadence Barcenilla 2 runs; Danen Nishimura run, 2 RBI. Campbell 8, Nanakuli 3 W—Xavier Streadbeck. L—Jordan Kay. Leading Hitters—Camp: Kayne Carlos 2-5, run; Xavier Streadbeck 3-4, RBI; Shaveh Sarono 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Nan: Jordan Kay 2-4, run; Damian Griffin 2 RBI. BULLETIN BOARD COACHING OPENINGS Castle High School is seeking boys varsity basketball and girls varsity water polo head coaches. Must have two years of head coaching experience at the high school level or above; college degree preferred; NFHS fundamentals of coaching certified. E-mail resume and cover letter to Castle athletic director laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us. Deadline: April 12 (basketball); April 14 (water polo). Kaimuki High School is seeking head coaches for girls volleyball and boys and girls air rifle. Must have high school coaching experience. E-mail resumes to Kaimuki Athletic Director frederick.lee@k12.hi.us. The deadline to submit is April 12th. Previous Story ‘Iolani topples Punahou in ILH boys volleyball