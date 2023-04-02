Attempted murder suspect arrested in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree in relation to a stabbing Saturday in Ewa Beach.
According to HPD, the suspect was acquainted with the 59-year-old male victim, who was injured at about 8 p.m., when a verbal argument escalated. Police said the suspect fled but was later identified and located. Police arrested the man at a Kuhina Street residence just after 10:30 p.m.
The victim was transported by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital in serious condition.
No further details were immediately available.
