comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii after quake in South Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after quake in South Pacific

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirms there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following an earthquake in the southwestern Pacific Ocean early this morning.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked the vicinity of Papua New Guinea happened at approximately 8:04 a.m today.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Japan protests China’s detention of citizen, maritime action

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up