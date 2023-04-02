No tsunami threat to Hawaii after quake in South Pacific

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirms there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following an earthquake in the southwestern Pacific Ocean early this morning.
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked the vicinity of Papua New Guinea happened at approximately 8:04 a.m today.
No other details were immediately available.
