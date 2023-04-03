Arson suspected in vehicle fire at Pearl City dealership

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree arson investigation in connection with an early morning vehicle fire at a car dealership in Pearl City today.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a 911 call of a vehicle fire at Cutter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 905 Kamehameha Highway at about 3:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The intensity of the flames impinged on three other cars parked next to the vehicle.

Firefighters extinguished the fire just after 4:35 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.