comscore Letter: Prohibit waste disposal over Hawaii’s aquifers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Prohibit waste disposal over Hawaii’s aquifers

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Senate Bill 388, which would protect the aquifers that provide valuable clean water to Hawaii residents, was deferred by the House Judiciary Committee on March 29. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Help nonprofits work to protect our aina

Scroll Up