Letter: Prohibit waste disposal over Hawaii’s aquifers

Senate Bill 388, which would protect the aquifers that provide valuable clean water to Hawaii residents, was deferred by the House Judiciary Committee on March 29. The bill was supported by a number of organizations, individuals and the Board of Water Supply. This bill would have prohibited all waste disposal on land over an aquifer.

County and state governments testified with concerns about or opposition to the bill.

When will we learn the value of water? Red Hill was a great example of a man-made facility over an aquifer that polluted the water. I hope the Legislature will take responsibility for its respective lack of understanding and actions.

Victor Kimura

Mililani

