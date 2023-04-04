Letter: Where there are guns, there are no safe spaces

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two years ago, I was in a hotel in Las Vegas. When I exited the elevator on my way to a restaurant, I saw blood drops on the white tile floor in the lobby and leading to the restaurant. The restaurant doors were closed. Read more

People sitting outside the restaurant told me that a man in the restaurant had shot himself in the leg. They heard a bang and the man hobbled out the door, down the escalator, through the casino and lobby to the parking garage. He was the one who left the blood drops on the tile. Why the gun went off, people didn’t know. But luckily no innocent people got hurt, as the restaurant was crowded for lunch.

In 2014 in Las Vegas, a man and woman walked up to two police officers eating lunch, and shot and killed them. The couple fled to a department store. As the man was yelling and waving his gun, a customer with a gun confronted the man, but the woman shot and killed him. As the police cornered the couple, they ended up killing themselves.

With guns, there are no safe spaces.

Allan Asato

Pearl City

