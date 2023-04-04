This carrot cake doesn’t require any grating

Bolo de cenauro, a carrot cake often found in Portuguese and Brazilian bakeries, is thrilling in its simplicity. A few key ingredients (carrots, flour, sugar, eggs and oil) and a blender or food processor are all you need to bring together the batter. The carrots give the cake its tender orange-amber crumb, which is finished with a brigadeiro frosting, anchored by a condensed milk and cocoa powder, that’s made while the cake cools. A spoonful of sour cream, a nontraditional addition to the batter, adds a slight tang here, and condensed coconut milk lends a subtle nuttiness to the frosting.

Bolo De Cenoura (Carrot Cake)

Ingredients for the Cake:

• 2 cups/260 grams all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 1/2 cup/115 milliliters grapeseed oil or other neutral oil, such as safflower or canola, plus more for pan

• 2 large or 3 medium carrots (about 300 grams), trimmed, scrubbed and roughly chopped

• 1 1/4 cups/270 grams sugar

• 3 eggs, at room temperature

• 1/2 cup/112 grams full-fat sour cream

Ingredients for the Brigadeiro Topping:

• 2 (7.4-ounce/210-gram) cans sweetened condensed coconut milk

• 5 tablespoons/30 grams Dutch-process cocoa powder

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 2 tablespoons chocolate sprinkles

Directions:

Make the cake: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Generously brush a 9-inch round cake pan with oil.

In a blender or food processor, finely chop the carrots by pulsing about 6 to 10 times until minced. Add the sugar and pulse until just combined, about 30 seconds. Add the oil and eggs all at once. Pulse until the mixture is combined and looks a bit foamy, 30 seconds. (You can also do this step without a blender or food processor: Grate the carrots into a medium bowl using the fine side of a box grater. Add the sugar, eggs and oil, and use a whisk to combine.)

Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients, and, using a whisk, mix until just combined. Gently mix in the sour cream and pour the mixture into the prepared cake pan. Bake until the sides pull away slightly from the edge of the tin and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 to 50 minutes.

Move the cake to a baking rack set in a sheet pan and let it cool slightly in the pan, about 10 minutes. Invert the cake onto the baking rack and let cool completely.

While the cake cools, make the brigadeiro topping: In a small saucepan, combine the sweetened condensed coconut milk, cocoa powder and salt. Stir with a whisk over medium-low heat until the cocoa powder is fully incorporated. Increase heat to medium and simmer, stirring frequently, until the mixture forms large bubbles and thickens, about 12 to 15 minutes.

It should fully coat a heatproof rubber spatula and drizzle off in a slow stream. Remove from heat and allow the topping to cool completely, stirring frequently to prevent a skin forming on top, and until the brigadeiro topping streaks when stirred and is thick and fudgy, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Spread the cooled topping over the cake, swirling the topping over the center and allowing it to drip over the edge. Let it set slightly, about 10 minutes, then shower a handful of chocolate sprinkles over the top. Cut the cake in wedges to serve.

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes, plus cooling, serves 12.