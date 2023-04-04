City readies for opening of Kapolei to stadium rail segment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services is gearing up to take over the coming rail line this year — handling ridership, fares and bolstering the system’s security.

As required by federal law, DTS on March 8 submitted a rail safety plan to the Honolulu City Council. Among other things, the 100-page plan identifies DTS as the final responsible party of the rail system, which is still under construction by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.

Covering DTS’ oversight into the operations and maintenance of the rapid transit system, the rail safety plan states that the city transportation department is “committed to providing safe, reliable, efficient and resilient transportation services.” The plan also outlines the rail line’s three segments: the West segment from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, which includes the first nine stations; the Airport segment extending the rail line to Middle Street and adding four stations; and the City Center segment, terminating at Halekauwila Street in Kakaako and adding six stations.

The planned opening for the first segment of the nearly $10 billion, 19-station project is this summer aboard Hitachi- built, four-car driverless trains. The full build-out of the 18.75-mile rail line is scheduled to be completed by 2031.

Roger Morton, director of DTS, said his department will take over the West segment of the new line upon the start of revenue service.

“The actual date is dependent upon HART finalizing its work and getting all appropriate clearances from state regulators,” Morton told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser via email. “Currently, HART is scheduling this date as of May 29, 2023, but that is an estimate of the schedule at this time. Actual revenue service will follow turnover by a few weeks.”

As it will take over rail service, Morton said DTS will pay about $52 million for Hitachi operations and maintenance and roughly $96.7 million in all, when all related costs are allocated. He said rail costs include security, energy, elevator and escalator maintenance, fare collection, software and hardware, station and grounds maintenance, oversight compliance, consultant support, parts and other services as well as city staff.

In terms of security, Morton said the rail line will feature about 2,000 security cameras installed aboard trains, at stations, at transit centers and at park-and-ride lots, which are connected to “a sophisticated security monitoring system.” Morton added that security guards also will be on the rail line, falling under what he called the operation’s three-tiered security plan.

Tier 1 is manned by employees of the train manufacturer. “Hitachi has a force of train attendants who will circulate on trains,” said Morton. “Hitachi will also staff station attendants at all stations.”

Tier 2 will see DTS use contracted security guards who will circulate within the system as well as staff the security console.

“DTS has awarded a contract to Allied Universal Security Services,” Morton said. “The contract for two years of security is approximately $2.5 million for the first two-year duration.”

Tier 3 sees Honolulu police respond to incidents on trains.

“This is similar to the practices with the buses,” he added.

As far as its fare program, Morton said rail will be treated as if it was just another bus route.

“A single fare will cover both bus and rail including transfers and passes,” said Morton. “The adult fare will be $80 per month or $3 per trip. A trip is a continuous trip completed within 2-1/2 hours.”

He added that riders can transfer free within 2-1/2 hours by using a HOLO card. Resident monthly fares are comparable to mainland systems.

“Single ride fares, often used by visitors, are a little higher than Mainland and monthly passes are lower,” Morton said. “Senior, disabled and low-income fares are much lower than Mainland fares.”

According to DTS, the Honolulu rail line’s proposed adult monthly fare of $80 is a dollar cheaper than an equivalent fare in San Francisco. Other mainland cities with higher rail fares for public transit include New York ($127), Los Angeles ($100) and Dallas ($96).

However, Honolulu’s $80 adult monthly fare for public transit is more expensive than similar fares found in Chicago ($75), Las Vegas ($65) or Orlando, Fla. ($50), DTS says.

“Also, customers that use cash for a single ride, using a HOLO card, will ‘cap-out’ once a total of $80 is reached in a single calendar month,” Morton said. “We call this the ‘best fare option.’ For example, if someone rode the bus/rail system twice a day for 13 days they would spend $78. The next trip would cost $2 (to get to $80) and the balance of any trips in a calendar month would be free.”

As far as rail ridership, DTS expects about 10,000 riders per day on the rail corridor after the first year of operation. Comparing initial rail ridership numbers to TheBus, Morton noted pre-COVID-19 bus ridership was about 200,000 riders per day.

“Currently, post Covid ridership is about 130,000 riders per year and is up about 20% from the prior period last year,” Morton said.

Initial rail hours will be limited as well.

According to Morton, the rail hours in the beginning years of service will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

However, he said once the rail line begins full operation by 2031, the hours will be modified to 4 a.m. to midnight.

The Council’s Committee on Transportation is expected to review the DTS rail safety plan at 2:30 p.m. today in City Council chambers.