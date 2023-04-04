comscore Ex-Hawaii lawmaker in bribery case seeks 15-month sentence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-Hawaii lawmaker in bribery case seeks 15-month sentence

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Ty J.K. Cullen: </strong> <em>He pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a wastewater executive and is asking a judge to sentence him to 15 months in federal prison, citing his yearlong “substantial assistance” to the U.S. Department of Justice </em> 2018 January 12 CTY - Photo courtesy of the State of Hawaii. House of Representatives. Cullen, Ty.

The former vice chair of the state House Committee on Finance who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a wastewater executive is asking a judge to sentence him to 15 months in federal prison, citing his yearlong “substantial assistance” with the U.S. Department of Justice’s public-corruption investigation. Read more

