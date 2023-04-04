Ex-Hawaii lawmaker in bribery case seeks 15-month sentence
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:17 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Ty J.K. Cullen:
He pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a wastewater executive and is asking a judge to sentence him to 15 months in federal prison, citing his yearlong “substantial assistance” to the U.S. Department of Justice
2018 January 12 CTY - Photo courtesy of the State of Hawaii. House of Representatives. Cullen, Ty.