Tech View: Ourspace takes artists, makers to the next level

A makerspace is a magical place where you can walk in with an idea and walk out with it in your hands.

Imagine a cross between a high school wood shop and a computer lab, run by a mad scientist who moonlights as an artist. Makerspaces offer a dizzying array of specialized equipment designed for the tangible creation of anything you can imagine.

The classic makerspace has been around for more than 30 years, usually as a member-based facility. They’re often set up in local libraries as do-it-yourself workshops or well-­resourced schools as hands-on learning labs.

The founder of Ourspace, opening later this month in Kakaako, has a more inclusive and collaborative model in mind.

“The dream for many tech-gearheads is indeed having a cool space with lots of tools and equipment, but let us not forget about the importance of the community aspect,” Darren “Dyo” Yomogida said.

Yomogida took a winding path to becoming a makerspace host, from growing up in Long Beach, Calif., to earning his degree in Asian American studies, to his first career as a watchmaker and jeweler in Seattle.

“Eventually, the opportunity came up to move to Honolulu,” he recalled. “Part of the appeal was working on high-end watches. The other half was returning to some family roots.”

Joining him in making Ourspace a reality is local artist Lauren Hana Chai, a McKinley High School graduate who has made art full time since 2015.

“I’m so stoked that I can help this be opened up for the public,” says Chai, Ourspace operations and community manager. “We don’t have places like this on the island — it’s more than just a ‘print shop.’

“We have some unique, state-of-the-art machines that can really be messed with to create something completely out of the norm,” Chai added.

Among the gear filling the Ourspace workshop, located inside the Entrepreneurs Sandbox at the corner of Keawe and Ilalo streets, are laser cutters and engravers, a large plotter, wide-­format printers, laminators and a platen press. If needed, Yomogida also has access to a desktop CNC mill, laser welder, vacuum former and resin printer — with more on the way.

The space is filled with examples of the kinds of things Ourspace can help create: laser-engraved flasks, die-cut prismatic logo stickers, a 3D sci-fi mask, full-color wall-sized murals and window decals, banners, signs and any kind of packaging you can imagine.

Yomogida emphasizes the product marketing angle.

“Making costumes and robots is totally cool, but let’s also reimagine the ways we can use these spaces to solve practical problems in the community and economy,” he said. “Our basic concept would be to fill the niche where small businesses, makers and artists are looking into new ideas, but order minimums and costs are prohibitive.”

Ourspace can offer small-run, low-cost prototyping for a product or display, allowing businesses or artists to perfect their design before pulling the trigger on a larger order. And to Yomo­gida, that means greater accessibility and equity.

“Making can be an act of expression for those whose voices might not otherwise be heard,” he said.

Chai says artists are especially hungry for support, both technical and creative.

“I know so many fellow artists on the island who struggle to not just get their designs created, but also crave communal spaces to share ideas, talk shop and talk about how to make it as an artist,” she said. “We have a big need on this island as the entrepreneur and artist community is growing quickly, and Ourspace is filling that hole.”

To ensure its focus on community, Ourspace is set up as a nonprofit organization.

“On a practical level it does provide more legitimacy and transparency to the public, supporters and partners,” Yomogida said. “As for the deeper mission, it simply comes down to getting resources to those that need it.”

He notes that the pandemic and its impact on supply chains — followed by rapid inflation — have left “even less wiggle room for innovation and staying competitive.”

“If we can help one business order one item less from overseas, it would be a small win for us, them, Hawaii and the environment,” Yomogida said.

Ourspace is hosting a soft-launch event at 5 p.m. April 28. For more information, follow @ourspacehawaii on Instagram or visit OurspaceHawaii.com.

Ryan Kawailani Ozawa runs HawaiiCalendar.com, a Hawaii events calendar for the local tech and startup community.