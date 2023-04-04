Campbell No. 1 for third week in row in softball top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a third week in a row, Campbell is at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

The Lady Sabers garnered all 13 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Campbell blanked Kapolei 10-0 in six innings to remain unbeaten (10-0-2 overall, 7-0 OIA West).

The rest of the Top 10 had no movement, with Waianae, ‘Iolani and Maryknoll behind Campbell.

Maryknoll, the defending state champion, got some bad news last week when an MRI on shortstop Nelly McEnroe-Marinas revealed a torn ACL. The senior, who signed with Oklahoma in November, said she will seek a second opinion.

She suffered the injury in the Spartans’ ILH opener against Kamehameha on March 3.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 3, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (13) (10-0-2, 7-0 OIA) 130 1

> won at Kapolei 10-0 (6 inn), Thursday

> next: at Pearl City, today, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Waianae (Tuesday, Apr. 11, 6 p.m., McKinley)

> next: vs. Mililani (Thursday, Apr. 13, 6 p.m., McKinley)

2. Waianae (10-1-1, 6-1 OIA) 115 2

> def. Leilehua 15-0 (4 inn), Thursday

> next: at Kapolei, Thursday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Pearl City, Saturday, 10 a.m.

3. ‘Iolani (13-2-1, 9-1 ILH) 105 3

> won at No. 6 Punahou 10-6, Wednesday

> def. Mid-Pacific 6-4, Friday

> next: at Kamehameha, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Wednesday, 6 p.m., McKinley

4. Kamehameha (14-3-2, 7-3 ILH) 91 4

> won at Mid-Pacific 12-2 (5 inn), Monday

> won at No. 7 Maryknoll 11-2, Wednesday

> won at No. 6 Punahou 9-6, Friday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 2 p.m.

5. Mililani (13-3-1, 4-3 OIA) 78 5

> def. Pearl City 16-6 (6 inn), Thursday

> next: vs. Leilehua, Saturday, 10 a.m.

> next: at Kapolei (Apr. 11)

> next: vs. Campbell (Apr. 23, McKinley Stadium)

6. Maryknoll (9-7, 4-5 ILH) 60 7

> won at No. 6 Punahou 8-0, Monday

> lost to No. 4 Kamehameha 11-2, Wednesday

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Wednesday, 6 p.m., McKinley

> next: vs. Punahou, Saturday, 2 p.m., Sand Island

7. Punahou (11-12, 4-6 ILH) 42 6

> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani 10-6, Wednesday

> lost to No. 4 Kamehameha 9-6, Friday

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

> next: at Maryknoll, Saturday, 2 p.m., Sand Island

8. Moanalua (7-3, 7-1 OIA) 30 8

> won at Kailua 14-2 (6 inn), Saturday

> next: at Kaiser, Monday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Thursday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Kaimuki (Apr. 11, 3 p.m.)

> next: at Kalani (Apr. 13, Kilauea Park)

9. Kaiser (14-6-2, 7-1 OIA) 27 9

> def. Roosevelt 12-2 (6 inn), Thursday

> next: vs. Moanalua, Monday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Thursday, 3 p.m.

10. Kalani (15-6-1, 8-1 OIA) 21 10

> def. Castle 14-4 (6 inn), Thursday

> won at Kaimuki 9-2, Saturday

> next: vs. Kailua, Thursday, 3 p.m., Kilauea Park

> next: at Kaiser (Apr. 11, 3 p.m.)

> next: vs. Moanalua (Apr. 13, 3 p.m.)