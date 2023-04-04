comscore Training day is every day for Punahou tennis champ Jim On | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Training day is every day for Punahou tennis champ Jim On

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Punahou varsity boys tennis team recently defeated defending champion University (Calif.) 5-4 in the final of the All-American tournament in Newport Beach, Calif. Trailing 4-2, the Buffanblu won the final three matches. At top right is Punahou director of tennis and head coach Ikaika Jobe.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Payton Jim On hit a few shots on Monday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM From a young age, the tennis courts have become Payton’s place for state champion Payton Jim On.

Payton Jim On always had that chip on his shoulder. Coach Ikaika Jobe was willing to bring some humility. Together, through the fire, they forged a state tennis champion. Read more

