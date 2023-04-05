Fraudulent payment stickers found on Oahu parking meters

After receiving reports of fraudulent payment stickers on city parking meters, the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services is reminding the public to use the official parking meter mobile app for payments on street parking.

DTS said in a news release today that some of the 1,700 city parking meters configured to accept payments via the Park Smarter phone app reportedly have fraudulent stickers on them.

DTS said that the QR code on the sticker should open the official app or to the iOS App store or Google Play App Store to download the app.

The fraudulent sticker’s QR code will take users to a web page.

Crews are removing the fake stickers, which were placed on some meters in Waikiki and Kakaako.