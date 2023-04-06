comscore PHOTO: Colossal Reminder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
PHOTO: Colossal Reminder

  • JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI <strong>COLOSSAL REMINDER</strong>: In January, Tokyo University of the Arts graduates constructed a large-scale model of a Tyrannosaurus rex from 20,000 plastic bottles. The piece, exhibited in the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building in Tokyo, was on display for just one weekend to remind offi ce workers to recycle their bottles. Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. organized the project after the company collected about 6 million empty bottles last year in Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward. The plastic dinosaur was 13 feet tall and 33 feet long.

