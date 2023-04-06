PHOTO: Colossal Reminder

COLOSSAL REMINDER: In January, Tokyo University of the Arts graduates constructed a large-scale model of a Tyrannosaurus rex from 20,000 plastic bottles. The piece, exhibited in the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building in Tokyo, was on display for just one weekend to remind offi ce workers to recycle their bottles. Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. organized the project after the company collected about 6 million empty bottles last year in Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward. The plastic dinosaur was 13 feet tall and 33 feet long.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.