comscore Port delays in California cause brief scare in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Port delays in California cause brief scare in Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shipping delays due to a work stoppage at Los Angeles and Long Beach were avoided as dockworkers returned to work Friday evening. Above, a view of Pasha Hawaii and Matson cranes at the container terminal at Sand Island on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shipping delays due to a work stoppage at Los Angeles and Long Beach were avoided as dockworkers returned to work Friday evening. Above, a view of Pasha Hawaii and Matson cranes at the container terminal at Sand Island on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A Pasha container was moved Friday at the Young Brothers dock on Oahu.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A Pasha container was moved Friday at the Young Brothers dock on Oahu.

Hawaii government officials estimate that 80% of all goods consumed in the state are imported, with 98% of that coming by ship. Read more

Previous Story
Former Hawaii legislator Ty Cullen receives 2 years in federal prison

Scroll Up