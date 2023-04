Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine softball team defeated Cal Poly 4-2 on Friday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The ’Bows (23-13, 6-4 Big West) drew first blood in the third inning when Xiao Gin, a native of San Luis Obispo, hit a solo home run down the right field line. Cal Poly (10-15, 3-7) responded in the bottom of the inning on Kai Barrett’s two-run double.

Hawaii rallied in the fourth, tying the game when Piper Neri raced home on a passed ball, then going ahead when Cira Bartolotti singled to score Maycen Gibbs. Hawaii tacked on an insurance run in the fifth on Izabella Martinez’s RBI single.

That was enough run support for Brianna Lopez, who scattered seven hits with five strikeouts in a complete-game effort. She also allowed just two baserunners after giving up the runs in the third inning, successfully preventing any Mustangs comeback. Lopez improved to 12-6 with the win.

—

Hawaii 4, Cal Poly 2

Brianna Lopez and Izabella Martinez. Sophia Ramuno, Paige Maier (5) and Julia Barnett.

W—Lopez. L—Ramuno.