Column: Maui health workers needed to strike

The Hawai‘i Workers Center (HWC) strongly supports the strike by the Maui Health System (MHS) workers on Maui and Lanai, and we strongly urge the public to support them as well.

HWC is a resource and organizing center for low-paid, non-unionized workers in Hawaii. The center also strongly supports the strikes and organizing drives of Hawaii’s unions. We view these strikes and campaigns as essential for workers to improve their working conditions and raise their wages, especially in this time of high inflation.

An estimated 48% of Hawaii households do not earn enough to pay for their basic needs, and workers often have to work two or three jobs to survive and live in crowded multifamily apartments or houses. The cost of food in the islands is 33% to 50% higher than on the continent, and even higher on the neighbor islands.

These challenges are even more pronounced on Maui and Lanai, where about 500 Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital workers represented by the United Public Workers (UPW-AFSCME) have been striking since Feb. 22 for fair and decent wages and better working conditions. Currently the workers have little or no say in the selection of their work shifts and days off, and their workplaces have been woefully short-staffed, undermining quality care for patients. The employees are often directed to work overtime to meet staffing needs.

The 2020-2022 COVID-19 pandemic worsened the already poor work conditions at the Maui Health System facilities. During the pandemic, the MHS workers reported to work and served their communities’ health care needs, particularly in emergency situations when critical care was required.

Nevertheless, the working conditions and wages of these vital health-care workers did not improve as the pandemic loosened its grip. Instead, as with most workers in the islands, inflation has made it even harder for these workers to make ends meet and support their families.

The striking MHS workers voted down settlement proposals offered by their employer. The employer’s proposals do not want to go far enough to meet the needs of the workers. The workers want management to significantly raise wages in this time of high inflation, increase staffing, allow for more employee participation in shift selection, and get rid of involuntary overtime.

Many of us may not know what it is like to go on strike and be without pay for weeks while raising and supporting a family. Rough does not begin to describe it. Workers only go on strike and make that kind of sacrifice when employers are deaf to their workers’ needs and concerns. Going on strike is usually the last resort.

We urge the public to show their support for these vital health-care workers who are now in their second month on strike. The UPW is seeking donations of food to distribute to its striking members on weekends. Volunteering to help distribute food and essential supplies on Maui and Lanai on weekends is also welcome. Remember it is hard to stand on picket lines all day, and the striking MHS workers will appreciate any encouragement and support provided.

Raymond Catania, John Witeck and Dr. Arcelita Imasa are Hawai‘i Workers Center board members. Witeck and Catania, who worked as a certified nurse aide, are former UPW members; Imasa is a family doctor on Lanai and Oahu.