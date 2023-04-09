comscore Hawaii bankruptcies leveling off, but attorneys foresee uptick | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii bankruptcies leveling off, but attorneys foresee uptick

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 Attorney Ed Magauran said he is talking to more people interested in pursuing their options to take control of their unmanageable debt.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021

    Attorney Ed Magauran said he is talking to more people interested in pursuing their options to take control of their unmanageable debt.

Hawaii bankruptcy filings are leveling off after dropping for three years in a row and 10 of the last 12 years. Read more

Previous Story
Chemical attack latest violent assault against women in Mililani
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2023

Scroll Up