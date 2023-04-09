Hawaii bankruptcies leveling off, but attorneys foresee uptick
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021
Attorney Ed Magauran said he is talking to more people interested in pursuing their options to take control of their unmanageable debt.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree