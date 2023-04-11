Letter: Good Friday works for non-Christians, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to Paul Davis’ letter questioning why the state of Hawaii observes Good Friday as an official holiday (“Replace Good Friday with another holiday,” Star-Advertiser, April 9): Well, if Davis or anyone else chooses not to observe or celebrate Good Friday, they are free not to do so. However, many people who are non-Christians and even atheists do look at Good Friday as a chance to get together with family and friends without any religious significance.

Christmas is also another important holiday for Christians and it is a national holiday (no separation of church and state here) and a state of Hawaii holiday. I wonder if Davis celebrates Christmas? People of all religious backgrounds celebrate Christmas for reasons of their own.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

