comscore Letter: UH baseball stadium suffers from neglect | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: UH baseball stadium suffers from neglect

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

While attending a recent game at the University of Hawaii’s Les Murakami Stadium, I could not help but notice how poorly the facility is being maintained. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Trump’s legal problems are not just political

Scroll Up