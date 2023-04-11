Editorial | Letters Letter: UH baseball stadium suffers from neglect Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! While attending a recent game at the University of Hawaii’s Les Murakami Stadium, I could not help but notice how poorly the facility is being maintained. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. While attending a recent game at the University of Hawaii’s Les Murakami Stadium, I could not help but notice how poorly the facility is being maintained. To point out a few glaring issues: nonskid coverings on steps are worn; the floors and stairs are filthy; and a fire hose station is not working. Sadly, this is similar to the maintenance problems at the Hawai‘i Convention Center that have recently been in the news. And let’s not forget that the main reason Aloha Stadium must be replaced is that it was allowed to deteriorate beyond repair. Sadly, this is the norm for our public facilities. Tony Turbeville Waianae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Trump’s legal problems are not just political