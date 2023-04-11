Letter: UH baseball stadium suffers from neglect

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While attending a recent game at the University of Hawaii’s Les Murakami Stadium, I could not help but notice how poorly the facility is being maintained. To point out a few glaring issues: nonskid coverings on steps are worn; the floors and stairs are filthy; and a fire hose station is not working.

Sadly, this is similar to the maintenance problems at the Hawai‘i Convention Center that have recently been in the news. And let’s not forget that the main reason Aloha Stadium must be replaced is that it was allowed to deteriorate beyond repair.

Sadly, this is the norm for our public facilities.

Tony Turbeville

Waianae

