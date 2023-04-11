comscore Military to provide health care to civilians affected by Red Hill water | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Military to provide health care to civilians affected by Red Hill water

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / NOV. 19 Activists and volunteers hand out water at the Kapilina beach homes due to the Red Hill contamination of the Navy water system. Finau Samoa, center, picks up water.

The Defense Health Agency announced Monday that it will begin evaluating — and potentially providing medical treatment to — civilians affected by the Red Hill water crisis from now until March 10 on a “space available” basis. Read more

