Corrections

>> Oahu’s trial courts this week ended their face mask mandate, while courts in other Hawaii jurisdictions lifted mandates earlier. A headline accompanying a story on Page B2 Monday was inaccurate.

CLARIFICATION

>> The acting director of the state Department of Public Safety said that only a core group of adult correctional officers work an average of seven months a year, requiring other ACOs to fill in for them, often on mandatory overtime. During his Senate confirmation hearing last week, Tommy Johnson said he mistakenly said that the “average” ACO works only seven months a year. Johnson told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser this week that most ACOs “are to be commended for filling in and doing extra hours to cover those who are on leave.” Johnson was interviewed for a story on Page B1 Monday.