comscore Starship rocket could splash down near Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Starship rocket could splash down near Kauai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • SPACEX VIA NEW YORK TIMES / FEB. 9 An image grab provided by SpaceX shows the static fire test of the Super Heavy Booster at the Starbase Boca Chica facility in Texas.

    SPACEX VIA NEW YORK TIMES / FEB. 9

    An image grab provided by SpaceX shows the static fire test of the Super Heavy Booster at the Starbase Boca Chica facility in Texas.

The largest space rocket ever built could splash down around the Hawaiian Islands within the next two weeks. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Marissa Rohlfing, Susan Pelfrey and Lindsey Chun-Hori

Scroll Up