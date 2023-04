Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

People I talk to always seem to mention the weird way things are done here in Hawaii. I just say, “They do things differently here, don’t expect it to change.” Read more

People I talk to always seem to mention the weird way things are done here in Hawaii. I just say, “They do things differently here, don’t expect it to change.”

The latest is the news that in 2024 Waikiki will see the opening of Cirque du Soleil, a show that for 40 years has left audiences the world over awestruck by the gymnastics of the people in the show (“Cirque du Soleil planning new show in Waikiki,” Star-Advertiser, April 11).

I have never seen the show but I am awestruck by one feature in Waikiki that has lasted and been fought over for well over 40 years: the Waikiki Natatorium, the crumbling swim venue that certain individuals hold untouchable and sacrosanct.

At one end of Waikiki we will have an uplifting and inspiring show, and at the other end, crumbling cement supposedly honoring the heroism of World War I. It would be nice and unexpected if somehow we got on the same page.

Daci Armstrong

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter