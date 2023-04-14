Monk seal births second pup at Kaimana Beach

Kaiwi the Hawaiian monk seal gave birth to a pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki this morning.

Officials have cordoned off the endangered monk seal mom and pup, and remind the public to keep a respectful distance from the pair as they bond and nurse along the popular shoreline.

Volunteers from the Hawaii Marine Animal Response, a non-profit marine species conservation and response organization, are monitoring the pair.

This is Kaiwi’s second pup born at Kaimana Beach, approximately two years after the first.

On April 26, 2021, Kaiwi, also known by her tag number RK96, gave birth to a pup at Kaimana Beach, which is one of her favorite hangout spots. Students at Halau Ku Mana, a local Hawaiian immersion school, named that pup Loli‘i.

Kaiwi has given birth to other pups, with Loli‘i being her fourth. She previously gave birth to three other pups along the Kaiwi coastline, where she herself was born.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends maintaining a distance of at least 50 feet from monk seals on land and in water. For monk seal moms and pups, NOAA recommends a distance of at least 150 feet.

NOAA reminds the public that mother seals can be very protective of their pups, and are more likely to exhibit territorial behavior.

With only about 1,500 left in the wild, Hawaiian monk seals are one of the most endangered seal species in the world and are protected by state and federal laws. Under Hawaii law, the harassment of a monk seal is considered a Class C felony, punishable by imprisonment and fines.

NOAA has a marine wildlife hotline to report sightings and animals in distress at 888-256-9840.