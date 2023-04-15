2 men injured after their golf cart tumbles off cliff at Hoakalei

Two men were injured after their golf cart tumbled 18 feet from a cliff at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, where the LPGA Lotte Championship wrapped up today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel reported the incident occurred about 5:20 p.m., and two males were treated and taken to an area hospital. A 36-year-old man was reported in stable condition and a 25-year-old was in serious condition.

According to EMS, the golf cart they were in reversed over a cliff approximately 18 feet high.

No further information was immediately available.