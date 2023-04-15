2 men injured after their golf cart tumbles off cliff at Hoakalei

Two men were injured after their golf cart tumbled 18 feet from a cliff at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, where the LPGA Lotte Championship wrapped up today.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel reported the incident occurred about 5:20 p.m., and two males were treated and taken to an area hospital. A 36-year-old man was reported in stable condition and a 25-year-old was in serious condition.
According to EMS, the golf cart they were in reversed over a cliff approximately 18 feet high.
No further information was immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.