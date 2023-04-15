comscore 2 men injured after their golf cart tumbles off cliff at Hoakalei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 men injured after their golf cart tumbles off cliff at Hoakalei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:09 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel reported the incident occurred about 5:20 p.m., and two males were treated and taken to an area hospital.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel reported the incident occurred about 5:20 p.m., and two males were treated and taken to an area hospital.

Two men were injured after their golf cart tumbled 18 feet from a cliff at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, where the LPGA Lotte Championship wrapped up today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel reported the incident occurred about 5:20 p.m., and two males were treated and taken to an area hospital. A 36-year-old man was reported in stable condition and a 25-year-old was in serious condition.

According to EMS, the golf cart they were in reversed over a cliff approximately 18 feet high.

No further information was immediately available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Grace Kim birdies first playoff hole to win LPGA Lotte Championship

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up