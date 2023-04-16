comscore 2 killed in shooting after Maili cockfight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 killed in shooting after Maili cockfight

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A chicken coop next to the field on Saturday.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Neighbors say this field, seen Saturday, was where Friday’s shooting took place after a cockfight in Maili.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the five victims managed to get themselves to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, where two were later pronounced dead. Read more

