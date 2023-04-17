Letter: Bring back BAC bill that most everyone supports

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State Rep. David Tarnas killed the new drunken-driver threshold bill, so now we will have another year of death on the highway while he studies it (“Drunken driving threshold bill is pulled over for a check,” Star-Advertiser, April 12).

Hey, I’m from Hawi, too, and I think we can do a little better. His committee approved the bill earlier after massive favorable testimony.

Kind of strange, yeh? Bring it back up and let the Legislature approve it.

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

