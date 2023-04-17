comscore Maine railway reopens 2 days after derailment and fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

Maine railway reopens 2 days after derailment and fire

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
  • MAINE FOREST SERVICE VIA AP / APRIL 15 This photo provided by the Maine Forest Service shows several locomotives and rail cars burning after a freight train derailed in Sandwich Academy Grant Township, near Rockwood, Maine. Three workers were treated and released from a hospital, and Canadian Pacific Railway will be leading the cleanup and track repair, according to officials.

    This photo provided by the Maine Forest Service shows several locomotives and rail cars burning after a freight train derailed in Sandwich Academy Grant Township, near Rockwood, Maine. Three workers were treated and released from a hospital, and Canadian Pacific Railway will be leading the cleanup and track repair, according to officials.

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine >> A rail line where three locomotive engines and six train cars derailed over the weekend has reopened after track repairs and removal of damaged equipment, the railway owner said Monday.

By late Monday morning, two days after the derailment and fire sent three workers to the hospital for evaluation, repairs and safety inspections were completed, Canadian Pacific Kansas City said.

The derailment happened about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) east of Jackman, Maine.

Tragedy was averted because two of the derailed cars carrying hazardous liquids did not spill their loads or ignite, even after the locomotives and other rail cars carrying that were lumber caught fire, officials said.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City is leading cleanup, salvage and repair, working with state agencies and local fire and rescue.

