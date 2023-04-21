comscore Gary Yabuta: Spreads the word about the most dangerous drugs in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 Questions With ... | Editorial

Gary Yabuta: Spreads the word about the most dangerous drugs in Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 8:48 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gary Yabuta, executive director of the Hawaii High Density Drug Trafficking Area.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gary Yabuta, executive director of the Hawaii High Density Drug Trafficking Area.

Briefly describe the role of the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and its top priorities. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Introducing biases can make AI risky

Scroll Up