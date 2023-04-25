Easy salad makes for winning combination

An orange salad can be a simple affair. Add sliced oranges, a few black olives and a drizzle of oil, and it’s a winning combination, known throughout the eastern Mediterranean, southern Italy and perhaps especially in Morocco. You can up the interest factor in any number of ways. Add thinly sliced fennel and red onion, some arugula, mint or basil leaves, a sprinkling of red pepper, a pinch of wild oregano or a little flaky salt. The salad needn’t be restricted to only navel oranges. In season, blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges or grapefruit are welcome to join.

Citrus Salad With Fennel and Olives

Ingredients:

• 4 navel oranges

• 4 blood oranges

• 2 small ruby or Oro Blanco grapefruits

• 2 large shallots or 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced into rings

• 2 small fennel bulbs, trimmed and thinly sliced into rings

• 1/4 cup pitted olives, Moroccan oil-cured black or Castelvetrano green olives

• 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

• 1 handful mint or basil leaves

• Pinch of red-pepper flakes, such as Marash

• Pinch of dried oregano, preferably wild

• Flaky salt, for finishing

Directions:

To peel the citrus fruit, using a small serrated knife, cut off a thin slice of peel from the top and bottom of the orange, so it sits flat and securely on the cutting board. Cut from top to bottom, following the curve of the fruit. Remove only the peel and white pith, not the flesh of the orange. It should be perfectly spherical and naked.

Slice navels and blood oranges crosswise into thin slices, picking out seeds if needed. Use a paring knife to section the grapefruit into suprèmes, cutting between the membranes. Reserve any citrus juices obtained in the process.

To serve, arrange citrus on a serving platter or on individual plates. Scatter the shallot slices over the fruit, then add thinly sliced fennel and olives. Drizzle with olive oil, about 1 tablespoon per serving, and any reserved juices. Garnish with mint or basil leaves. Sprinkle with red pepper, oregano and a prudent amount of flaky salt.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 6.