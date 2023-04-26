Off The News: Google Maps and rail construction

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s been a helpful update for those who use Google Maps to navigate around Honolulu: Upon request by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, and with an assist from the state Department of Transportation, the app has been updated to reflect current traffic conditions in the Honolulu rail transit project construction area along Dillingham Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway. Read more

There’s been a helpful update for those who use Google Maps to navigate around Honolulu: Upon request by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, and with an assist from the state Department of Transportation, the app has been updated to reflect current traffic conditions in the Honolulu rail transit project construction area along Dillingham Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway.

The update brings Google Maps up to date in detailing current traffic conditions in the rail project zone, including left-turn restrictions and speedier recommended routes.