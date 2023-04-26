Lawmakers urge relocation of Marines’ Puuloa Firing Range
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:05 p.m.
State Rep. Rose Martinez discussed Tuesday at the state Capitol legislation to relocate all live-fire training and aviation activities away from the Puuloa Range Training Facility.
U.S. Marines aim downrange with service rifles during a live-fire operation at Puuloa Range near Ewa Beach.
Marine Corps Base Hawaii officials guide Hawaii state lawmakers and staff members on a tour of Puuloa Range Training Facility. The tour provided an opportunity to discuss the range’s training operations, recent facility changes, environmental stewardship efforts and future initiatives to mitigate training noise impacts on the neighboring community.