Hawaii News

Lawmakers urge relocation of Marines’ Puuloa Firing Range

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM State Rep. Rose Martinez discussed Tuesday at the state Capitol legislation to relocate all live-fire training and aviation activities away from the Puuloa Range Training Facility.

  • U.S. MARINE CORPS / 2013 U.S. Marines aim downrange with service rifles during a live-fire operation at Puuloa Range near Ewa Beach.

  • U.S. MARINE CORPS / APRIL 17 Marine Corps Base Hawaii officials guide Hawaii state lawmakers and staff members on a tour of Puuloa Range Training Facility. The tour provided an opportunity to discuss the range’s training operations, recent facility changes, environmental stewardship efforts and future initiatives to mitigate training noise impacts on the neighboring community.

Community concerns over the Marine Corps’ Ewa Beach Puuloa Range Training Facility escalated Tuesday when the state House passed a nonbinding resolution urging the relocation of the firing range due to noise, safety and possible lead exposure to nearby homes, the shoreline and sea. Read more

