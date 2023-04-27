comscore Radford sweeps Aiea to capture first OIA Division II volleyball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Radford sweeps Aiea to capture first OIA Division II volleyball title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Radford Rams players whooped it up after winning the OIA Division II volleyball title with a victory over Aiea before an enthusiastic crowd.

Sophomore Keahi Kaneakua drilled 12 kills and senior Isaac Guerrero tallied 11 as Radford swept Aiea 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 to capture its first OIA Division II boys volleyball championship on Wednesday night. Read more

