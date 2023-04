Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kill the goose that lays the golden egg. Our lawmakers should consider curbing funds for the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Read more

Our lawmakers should consider curbing funds for the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

It goes without saying they eventually will have to, so why not now, while we can still offer a positive experience?

We cannot sustain a 10%-plus annual increase in visitors.

We have only one Polynesian Cultural Center, one Sea Life Park and one Waikiki Beach, all of which have limited capacity.

If we install restrictions now, it is not too late for positive results — not only for us local folks who enjoy the same venues, but for the visitors who can have better access and not experience unpleasant conditions.

From a commercial perspective travel agents can raise prices, enabling them to retain the same bottom line.

It seems like a win-win for all.

Jim Romig

Niu Valley

