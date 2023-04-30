Letter: Dead trees, weeds at Villages of Kapolei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Weeds, tall grass and dead trees within the Villages of Kapolei! The Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corp. (HHFDC) and the Villages of Kapolei are responsible for the maintenance of the above mentioned. Read more

Weeds, tall grass and dead trees within the Villages of Kapolei! The Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corp. (HHFDC) and the Villages of Kapolei are responsible for the maintenance of the above mentioned. Grass and weeds in some areas are over 6 feet tall. Some palm trees have been dead for over a year.

The state has told us they are in the affordable home business not the landscaping business. The Villages of Kapolei takes great care of the areas they are responsible for, the state does not.

We have been told that the state will be having a new vendor in late June to start with the landscaping issues, this is not acceptable. Our state House representatives, Kanani Souza and Diamond Garcia, along with Sen. Mike Gabbard, are aware of the situation, but so far no results.

The property looks terrible and our home values are decreasing. Gov. Josh Green, please help.

Steve Loring

Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter