Question: Was the inclusive playground described at paanikakou.org/ ever built next to the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center in Kakaako Waterfront Park? If yes, when was it completed? If no, do you know whether/when it will be built? Read more

Answer: “The planned inclusive playground has not been built yet. Fundraising and planning efforts were paused with the onset of COVID-19 and there is no definitive project schedule at this time, however we would start with engagement with HCDA, community stakeholders and the public well ahead of any consideration to restart the project,” said Alana Kobayashi Pakkala, principal officer of Pa‘ani Kakou, the nonprofit group that organized the effort. The group had originally wanted to build the disability-friendly playground at Ala Moana Regional Park in a public- private partnership with the city, but that effort was scrapped in 2019 amid public outcry.

The HCDA is the Hawaii Community Development Authority, a state entity that coordinates community development plans in Kakaako.

The website noted in the question describes Kakaako Makai Gateway Park, adjacent to the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, as the proposed site for an “inclusive playground facility, specifically designed and built for children of all abilities.”

Pa‘ani Kakou shifted to that site after its efforts to build a 1-acre, fenced public playground accessible to disabled children at Ala Moana Regional Park were stymied by opponents who wanted to save open green space and limit commercial activity at the popular Honolulu beach park (the playground plan included a concession stand); objected to the nonprofit’s ties to real estate developers and residents of luxury condominiums across the street; and said that playground construction would deviate from a park plan that had been developed with broad public input, according to news reports at the time.

As originally proposed, the playground, with zip lines, swings and splash pads accessible to disabled children, would also have included a concession stand and family rest­room facility that could accommodate disabled children and adults.

We used the “Email Us” function on the Pa‘ani Kakou website to answer this question and heard back from Tiffany Vara, who was the group’s executive director in 2019, when the Ala Moana playground proposal was in the news. Vara was quoted in the Dec. 19, 2019, announcement that Pa‘ani Kakou was shifting the proposed location, with the support of two community groups, Save Ala Moana Beach Park Hui and Malama Manoa, that had opposed construction at the original site. Vara said in an email that she had “stepped away from the project in 2020” and referred us to Pakkala for current information.

Q: Did the Discovery Center make it through the pandemic?

A: Yes. Like many other Hawaii businesses and institutions, the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center at 111 Ohe St. in Kakaako was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hands-on museum closed under Oahu’s strictest pandemic-era rules, which began in March 2020, and initially reopened with limited capacity as rules relaxed. Now back to full capacity, it is open six days a week. Current hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to discoverycenter hawaii.org.

Mahalo to Spectrum and its fantastic men’s volleyball TV crew for covering the matches of the Big West tournament at Irvine, Calif., so the people of Hawaii and volleyball lovers worldwide could enjoy the best volleyball action of the year. Not only did they cover UH’s game, but also those between their opponents so we could get a sense of the competition and just enjoy great volleyball. To see the massive turnout of Hawaii supporters in the stands was exhilarating, and thanks to Spectrum we all got to share in the joy of The ’Bows’ success leading to the championship. Mahalo! — S.W.

