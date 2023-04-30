Las Vegas Advisor: Oakland A’s reach deal on Vegas baseball stadium

Rumor no more, Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to construct a $1 billion baseball stadium on part of the nearly 100-acre site that used to be occupied by the Wild Wild West. The stadium will feature a retractable roof and have the seating capacity for 35,000.

An A’s spokesperson said they hope to break ground before the end of this year with an anticipated move to Las Vegas for the 2027 season. Not long ago anathema to professional sports teams, when the A’s move, Las Vegas will host teams from the NFL, NHL and MLB.

Caesars speakeasy: Pier 17 Yacht Club has opened at Caesars Palace. Described as a “speakeasy,” it’s operated by the Spiegelworld group that produces the production show “Absinthe” and is located near the tent where the show is performed. The Yacht Club includes a burger stand dubbed No Pants that serves three items: a burger, a vegan burger and tater tots.

GN retires app: The Golden Nugget has retired its mobile sports betting app. No reason was given for the move that leaves the book appless; however, the casino issued a statement saying that it “looks forward to providing a new mobile solution in the future.”

Pizza prize: Michael Vakneen, the pizza-maker at the Plaza’s Pop Up Pizza, finished first for best pizza “U.S. southwest region” and second in the world in the “non-traditional professional division” in the International Pizza Challenge at Pizza Expo 2023 for his pork belly and date jam pizza. You won’t find that one on the Pop Up menu, except for a one-day-only tasting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5, while supplies last.

Question: When will the Strip be closed to pave the roads for the F1 race?

Answer: The entire Strip won’t close at any time for the preparation work. However, the repaving has already begun and sections of the Strip are closed for periods while that work is done. The only time the entire Strip will be closed on the race course will be during the running of the race itself in November.

