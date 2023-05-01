comscore Off the news: Youth press urgency of climate lawsuit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the news: Youth press urgency of climate lawsuit

A group of youth in Hawaii are breaking new legal ground with the nation’s first constitutional climate change case aimed at pushing back against climate pollution from transportation systems and policies, with a federal suit against Hawaii’s Department of Transportation. Read more

