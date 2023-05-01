Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Youth press urgency of climate lawsuit Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A group of youth in Hawaii are breaking new legal ground with the nation’s first constitutional climate change case aimed at pushing back against climate pollution from transportation systems and policies, with a federal suit against Hawaii’s Department of Transportation. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A group of youth in Hawaii are breaking new legal ground with the nation’s first constitutional climate change case aimed at pushing back against climate pollution from transportation systems and policies, with a federal suit against Hawaii’s Department of Transportation. A Sept. 26 trial date looms, but the state has requested an eight-month delay. The young activists, backed by environmental law firm Earthjustice, oppose the delay. Their motion asks that the trial stay on track, “to ensure the escalating harms they are already experiencing can be redressed in time to alleviate their losses and suffering and avert a climate catastrophe.” Previous Story Column: Relocate Ewa’s Pu‘uloa firing range