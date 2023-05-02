Hawaii Health Department says to toss recalled flour linked to salmonella

Health officials are advising Hawaii residents to check their pantry for Gold Medal flour that has been voluntarily recalled by General Mills due to a possible link to salmonella illnesses.

General Mills on Friday voluntarily issued a national recall on 2-pound, 5-pound, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

The list of recalled products includes:

>> Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb bag); Package UPC: 000-16000-19610

>> Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (10 lb bag); Package UPC: 000-16000-19580

>> Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour (2 lb bag); Package UPC: 000-16000-10710

>> Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb bag); Package UPC: 000-16000-10610

The Hawaii Department of Health advises residents to throw the recalled flour away if found in their pantries. If the recalled flour was stored in another container, then it should be washed thoroughly with warm water and soap before being used again.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 13 illnesses in 12 states, including California, Oregon, and New York, linked to raw flour. So far, there have been three hospitalizations, but no deaths.

CDC recommends always baking or cooking food made with any brand of raw flour before eating it. All bowls, utensils, surfaces, and hands should also be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

DOH said healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pains.

Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Residents concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.