comscore Hawaii Health Department says to toss recalled flour linked to salmonella | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hawaii Health Department says to toss recalled flour linked to salmonella

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY FDA The Hawaii Department of Health is warning residents of a voluntary recall of certain bags of Gold Medal brand, bleached and unbleached, all-purpose flour sold in Hawaii due to a possible link to salmonella.

    COURTESY FDA

    The Hawaii Department of Health is warning residents of a voluntary recall of certain bags of Gold Medal brand, bleached and unbleached, all-purpose flour sold in Hawaii due to a possible link to salmonella.

Health officials are advising Hawaii residents to check their pantry for Gold Medal flour that has been voluntarily recalled by General Mills due to a possible link to salmonella illnesses.

General Mills on Friday voluntarily issued a national recall on 2-pound, 5-pound, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

The list of recalled products includes:

>> Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb bag); Package UPC: 000-16000-19610

>> Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (10 lb bag); Package UPC: 000-16000-19580

>> Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour (2 lb bag); Package UPC: 000-16000-10710

>> Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb bag); Package UPC: 000-16000-10610

The Hawaii Department of Health advises residents to throw the recalled flour away if found in their pantries. If the recalled flour was stored in another container, then it should be washed thoroughly with warm water and soap before being used again.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 13 illnesses in 12 states, including California, Oregon, and New York, linked to raw flour. So far, there have been three hospitalizations, but no deaths.

CDC recommends always baking or cooking food made with any brand of raw flour before eating it. All bowls, utensils, surfaces, and hands should also be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

DOH said healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pains.

Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Residents concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up