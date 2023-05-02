comscore Restaurant owners failed to pay their chefs overtime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Restaurant owners failed to pay their chefs overtime

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $101,694 in back wages and damages from the owners of a Honolulu restaurant who illegally failed to pay overtime wages to 10 chefs, many of whom worked as many as 20 hours of overtime a week. Read more

