Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – May 2, 2023 Today Updated 9:59 p.m.

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.

*—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

Today

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Blue Jays at Red Sox 1:10 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Angels at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Reds at Padres 3:40 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

Phillies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

baseball: COLLEGE

Kansas at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, conference semifinals

East, Game 2: Heat at Knicks 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

West, Game 1: Lakers at Warriors 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

GOLF

PGA Professional Championship 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, second ROUND

Game 1: Panthers at Maple Leafs 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Game 1: Kraken at Stars 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

lacrosse: high school boys

Georgetown Prep at Bullis School 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

Soccer

Deutsche Pokal: Freiburg vs. Leipzig 8:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

English: Arsenal at Chelsea 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123

CONCACAF CL: LAFC vs. Philadelphia 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

TENNIS

Madrid Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*

Madrid Open 2 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Madrid Open 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

WEDNESDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Giants at Astros 8:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Phillies at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

Reds at Padres 10:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Regional coverage (in progress) 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASEBALL: HHSAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT, QUARTERFINALS

TBD vs. Baldwin 4 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

TBD vs. Kamehameha 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

East, Game 2: 76ers at Celtics 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

GOLF

PGA Professional Championship 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND

Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Game 1: Oilers at Golden Knights 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

SOCCER

Deutsche Pokal: Stuttgart vs. E. Frankfurt 8:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Italian: Juventus vs. Lecce 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

French: Brest vs. Nantes 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Italian: AC Milan vs. Cremonese 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

English: Manchester City vs. West Ham 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123

C. Libertadr.: Internacional vs. Nacional 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

C. Libertadr.: Colo Colo vs. Boca Juniors 1:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

C. Libertadr: Medellín vs. Metropolitanos 3:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

CONCACAF Champs.: Leon vs. Tigres UANL 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Florida State at Florida noon ESPNU NA/221 73

Sacramento State at Stanford (doubleheader) 1 p.m. P12BA NA/234 255*

TENNIS

Madrid Open 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

Madrid Open 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

Today

TIME STATION

MLB: Guardians at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Angels at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

NBA playoffs, Game 2: Heat at Knicks 1:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

WEDNESDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Giants at Astros 8:10 a.m. 1500-AM

College baseball: Hawaii at Pepperdine noon 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Angels at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

NBA playoffs, Game 2: 76ers at Celtics 2 p.m. 1500-AM

HHSAA D-I baseball: TBD vs. Campbell 7 p.m. 1500-AM