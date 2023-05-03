Hawaii reports 787 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 787 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 387,419.

Eight more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,892.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, declined to 107 a day, down from 114 a day reported on April 26. The state’s average positivity rate was at 8.0%, about the same as 7.9% reported on April 26.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (April 22 to 28) than the week-over-week infection count (April 25 to May 1) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include results from home test kits.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the state was at 7.6 compared with 8.1 the previous week.

Epidemiologists continue to monitor omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, also known as “Arcturus,” due to its growth advantage and growing presence worldwide.

Arcturus has been detected in Hawaii’s wastewater samples and test specimens.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health — which in late April also confirmed reported cases of the Arcturus strain there — alerted residents to a possible new symptom of conjunctivitis or pink eye.

“Given limited data, it is too early to know with certainty if XBB.1.16 is truly associated with higher rates of conjunctivitis, amid an already active allergy season in Southern California,” said LA Public Health in a news release. “However, residents should be aware that itchy, watery or red eyes may be a sign of a COVID-19 infection and these symptoms should not be simply dismissed as a result of pollen or seasonal allergies, especially if someone more vulnerable to severe illness could be exposed.”

Today, there are 59 patients with COVID in Hawaii hospitals, with seven in intensive care.

The weekly average of COVID patients in hospitals is at 59 per day, down from 68 per day the previous week, according to Healthcare Association of Hawaii data.

By island, there were 582 new cases reported on Oahu, 97 on Hawaii island, 52 on Maui, 38 on Kauai, and three on Molokai. Another 15 infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, about 27.6% of the state’s eligible population has received the updated bivalent booster.

Hawaii residents ages 65 or older and those who are immunocompromised are now eligible for a second bivalent booster.