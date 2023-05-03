Police investigating attempted kidnapping of Heeia Elementary student

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Kaneohe today.

According to a letter sent to parents by Heeia Elementary School Principal Danny Garcia, a student was walking to school along Alaloa Street toward Haiku Road when a male in a vehicle attempted to lure the student into his vehicle at about 7:45 a.m.

A parent who witnessed it immediately intervened and the male drove off. The parent safely escorted the student to campus and the incident was reported to the school administration.

Garcia encouraged parents to speak to their children regarding measures to stay safe and offered the following tips:

>> Stay away from strangers. Do not talk or take anything from them.

>> Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Never accept a ride from strangers.

>> If a stranger approaches you, seek help immediately from a trusted adult.

>> Use the buddy system. Avoid walking alone.

>> If a stranger grabs you, do whatever it takes to stop the stranger and yell for help.

>> Report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult.

>> Be alert of your surroundings and let others know where you will be and what time you will be back.

“The well-being of our students is a continual community effort and your voice is a critical part in keeping our campus safe. We encourage you to remain vigilant and speak up immediately if you see or experience anything suspicious that could be a threat,” Garcia said in the letter.