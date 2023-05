Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Attention landlords: A Hawaii law took effect on May 1 that prohibits discrimination against renters because they participate in the federally funded Section 8 voucher program, or any housing assistance program. In other words, it’s now illegal to make “no Section 8” a requirement for considering a would-be renter.

Senate Bill 206 was signed into law as Act 310 in 2022, its preamble noting, “The legislature believes that renters who participate in housing assistance programs, such as section 8, should have an equal opportunity to find housing.” Hear, hear. Section 8 can help keep Hawaii’s people housed — so let’s help it work as intended.