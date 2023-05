Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola are the City Council members who are now urging the seven others to decline the 64.4% pay raises the Honolulu Salary Commission recommended for them, as well as for other top city officials. They deserve kudos for speaking out, even if the odds might be long for winning over the five more needed to reject the plan by a July 1 deadline.

One argument for the raises is that the pay should reflect the Council as full-time work. Perhaps the public then should look more critically at side gigs the members have.