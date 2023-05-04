Okinawa holds drill to evacuate Sakishima Islands

NAHA, Japan >> The central and Okinawa governments recently conducted a drill to evacuate 120,000 residents from the Sakishima Islands, part of Okinawa prefecture.

The exercise came as concerns rise over a possible military emergency involving Taiwan, which sits close to the islands.

The drill enabled leaders to determine the optimal way to transport residents and tourists on the islands to prefectures in Kyushu and how to best secure the necessary transportation.

The Sakishima Islands comprise five municipalities: Miyakojima, Ishigaki, Taketomi, Yonaguni and Tarama.

The exercise was based on the premise of rapidly deteriorating security around Japan and a serious risk of armed attacks.

About 40 leaders from the Cabinet Secretariat; Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces; and disaster prevention divisions of the five municipal governments gathered at the prefectural office, while members of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and other authorities participated online.

After being issued mock instructions to prepare for evacuation, Okinawa officials held discussions with private airlines and other entities to propose evacuation routes for planes and shipping.

Okinawa leaders estimated it could transport a maximum of 22,000 people per day, which meant it would take about six days for full evacuation — under normal weather conditions.

Said an official from Japan Transocean Air Co., a Naha-based airline that participated in the exercise, “If even a single flight was to be delayed, it would have a large impact on subsequent flights. Getting people to airports is another matter for consideration.”

Still to be worked out are how to evacuate people with special needs and secure accommodations for evacuees.

Ishigaki Mayor Yoshitaka Naka­yama urged that shelters be built as soon as possible. “Though the fundamental measure is to evacuate the islands, we also need shelters capable of accommodating around 2,000 people, including senior city government officials and workers to protect local infrastructure,” he said.

During the Battle of Okinawa in 1945, only a limited number of residents were able to flee the prefecture, and many lost their lives.