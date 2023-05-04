comscore Punahou, Kamehameha will meet for third day in a row | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou, Kamehameha will meet for third day in a row

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

Kahale Clini had 23 kills as Punahou edged Kamehameha 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9 on Wednesday to force a winner-take-all battle for the ILH boys volleyball championship. Read more

