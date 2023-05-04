State baseball Division II capsules

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Division II

Waipahu 4, Konawaena 0

Phoenix Torres pitched six innings with six strikeouts as the Marauders beat the Wildcats at Radford.

Donnie Miller worked the final inning for Waipahu, which scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to put it away.

Waianae 5, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1

Chaseten Rice pitched a five-hitter and Rico Gazelle drove in three runs as the Seariders defeated the Warriors at Pearl City.

Waianae’s Joeziah Clifton batted 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Kauai 5, Kahuku 4

Aukai Arruda singled in Radon Sebastian with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Kauai beat Kahuku.

Kauai’s Joshua Rego batted 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs and Arruda went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Damien 7, Molokai 2

No details available.