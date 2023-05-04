Hawaii Prep World | Sports State baseball Division II capsules By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Division II Waipahu 4, Konawaena 0 Phoenix Torres pitched six innings with six strikeouts as the Marauders beat the Wildcats at Radford. Donnie Miller worked the final inning for Waipahu, which scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to put it away. Waianae 5, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1 Chaseten Rice pitched a five-hitter and Rico Gazelle drove in three runs as the Seariders defeated the Warriors at Pearl City. Waianae’s Joeziah Clifton batted 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Kauai 5, Kahuku 4 Aukai Arruda singled in Radon Sebastian with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Kauai beat Kahuku. Kauai’s Joshua Rego batted 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs and Arruda went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Damien 7, Molokai 2 No details available. Previous Story UH’s Ta‘ala picked No. 1 overall, Pavihi No. 4 in CFL’s global draft Next Story Scoreboard – May 4, 2023