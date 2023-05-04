Hawaii Prep World | Sports State softball Division II capsules By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Division II Kamehameha-Hawaii 3, Aiea 2 Emily Hora pitched a three-hitter as the Warriors beat Na Alii at McKinley. Kamehameha-Hawaii scored three runs in the sixth inning. Pac-Five 10, Kapaa 9 Kaiya Tom batted 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as the Wolfpack held off the Warriors. Chloe Horikawa went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for Pac-Five, which led 8-0 after three innings. Sienna Yamashita, Kailee Gorospe and Makena Kupihea homered for Kapaa. Waimea 15, Radford 4, 5 inn. Ryleah Torres and Kaelyn Banquel each scored three runs, and Alla Lazaro drove in three for the Menehunes in victory over the Rams. Banquel, Sianni Sakai each had two RBIs for Waimea. Nanakuli 14, Honokaa 3, 5 inn. Details not available Previous Story UH’s Ta‘ala picked No. 1 overall, Pavihi No. 4 in CFL’s global draft Next Story Scoreboard – May 4, 2023