State softball Division II capsules

Division II

Kamehameha-Hawaii 3, Aiea 2

Emily Hora pitched a three-hitter as the Warriors beat Na Alii at McKinley.

Kamehameha-Hawaii scored three runs in the sixth inning.

Pac-Five 10, Kapaa 9

Kaiya Tom batted 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as the Wolfpack held off the Warriors.

Chloe Horikawa went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for Pac-Five, which led 8-0 after three innings.

Sienna Yamashita, Kailee Gorospe and Makena Kupihea homered for Kapaa.

Waimea 15, Radford 4, 5 inn.

Ryleah Torres and Kaelyn Banquel each scored three runs, and Alla Lazaro drove in three for the Menehunes in victory over the Rams.

Banquel, Sianni Sakai each had two RBIs for Waimea.

Nanakuli 14, Honokaa 3, 5 inn.

Details not available